BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Legislature is poised to give final approval to a plan that would mostly keep boundaries for Louisiana's top school board intact, and without the additional majority-minority district that Black lawmakers sought.
A House-passed bill that would largely keep the status quo -- House Bill 3 -- cleared a Senate committee Tuesday 6-2 and is headed for the full Senate.
A few minutes later a Senate-passed bill that does much the same -- Senate Bill 14 -- won approval in a House committee 8-4 and now goes to the full House.
