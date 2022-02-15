School Buses

Louisiana lawmakers are debating how to revises boundaries for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Legislature is poised to give final approval to a plan that would mostly keep boundaries for Louisiana's top school board intact, and without the additional majority-minority district that Black lawmakers sought.

A House-passed bill that would largely keep the status quo -- House Bill 3 -- cleared a Senate committee Tuesday 6-2 and is headed for the full Senate.

A few minutes later a Senate-passed bill that does much the same -- Senate Bill 14 -- won approval in a House committee 8-4 and now goes to the full House.

