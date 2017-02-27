"Heated and contentious"; that's how members of the northwest Louisiana delegation characterized the just concluded special session of the state legislature.
And round two may be coming.
The legislature's regular session begins in April. Governor John Bel Edwards will push for structural changes in how the state collects taxes and revenue-- trying to stem annual budget crises.
With a budget already drawn up for next year-- expectations or the session are once again "heated and contentious."
"This is the budget for next year," said Representative Larry Bagley, "right now it shows a $440 million deficit."
Bagley is a Republican from Logansport.
Look for a battle between Democrats and budget hawks on the other side of the aisle.
"You're having a philosophical debate between fiscally conscious Republicans who want to cut spending to match the state's means," said Representative Alan Seabaugh, "as opposed to the Governor and the Democrats who want to increase taxes so we have more money to spend."
"We're going to make the bold decision necessary so that the frequency of these mid-year deficits is less," said Governor Edwards, "so that we stabilize our state and we adequately fund our critical priorities."
But, some northwest Louisiana lawmakers don't see it that way. An example: "TOPS was not funded," said Bagley, "it's about 70 percent."
Seabaugh says the Governor and Democrats funded things like entitlements, welfare and Medicaid expansion.
"And they left unfunded things Republicans like," said Seabaugh, "like TOPS, public private partnerships and hospitals."
According to Seabaugh, that will set up the big battle for April's regular session.
"He left that unfunded," Seabaugh said, "then looks in the camera and says if you want to fund them-- raise taxes."
A big problem will happen in July 2018.
"A little over a billion dollars of revenue falls off the books." explained Governor Edwards.
That's when a temporary one cent state sales tax-- passed last year-- goes away. So, Republicans say now is the time to cut spending and streamline government.
"The Governor and the Democrats, of course, want to go the other way," said Seabaugh, "and just renew the tax and raise other taxes to get more money in."
And-- there is something more systemic.
"We're still growing the government," Bagley said, "the government is getting bigger, larger."
And perhaps sensing the coming battle, the Governor says: "We still have a lot of work to do; it's going to be hard work."
"It's a fight that is going to continue as long as he's governor." Seabaugh said.
And referring one more time to next year's budget-- Bagley, who sits on the Joint Budget Committee, said: "The Joint Budget approved this. Now, we have to have enough money to fund it. Again, we're back in the same hole we stepped out of."
As far as the popular TOPS scholarship program is concerned-- Representative Seabaugh says the Governor is trying to wound it enough to convince Republicans to vote for tax increases to save it.
The regular session starts Monday April, 10th.