BATON ROUGE, La. -- At this time there is no plan to cancel or suspend regular session. The Legislature is open for business, according to a joint statement Friday from Senate President Page Cortez and House of Representatives Speaker Clay Schexnayder.
However, restrictions will be put in place for those who do attend the session, following guidelines set by medical professionals and the CDC. So effective Monday, the following precautions are in place at the Capitol.
- Every entrant to the building will be required to have their temperature checked by authorized personnel. Any person with a temperature over 100.4°F (38°C) will not be allowed in the building. Individuals allowed in the building will be given a specific sticker for that day to indicate they were checked and will be asked to wear the sticker in plain view.
- The number of persons allowed into committee rooms and chamber galleries will be limited because of spacing in seating. The number of individuals will be based on CDC recommended guidelines and is subject to change.
- All legislative desks, podiums, committee rooms and flat surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected daily prior to use.
"We will continue to keep you updated as events develop. Without question, we will get through this situation as we always have and always will as Louisianans," Cortez and Schexnayder said.