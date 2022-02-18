BATON ROUGE, La. - Republicans in the Louisiana Legislature approved two, identical congressional maps on Friday that maintain the status quo of a single majority-Black district while nibbling along the edges of the existing boundaries.
Both proposals — House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 5 — now head to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has 20 days to decide whether to sign, veto or allow the proposals to become law without his signature.
The configuration would all but guarantee Louisiana sends five Republicans and one Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives.
During floor debates Friday, Democratic lawmakers in both chambers argued that the Republican-backed proposals violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act for failing to draw a second majority-Black district.
Read more on the drawing of district line from our news partner The Advocate.