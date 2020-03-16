BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Legislature will temporarily adjourn the 2020 regular session until March 31.
Senate President Page Cortez and Speaker of the House of Representatives Clay Schexnayder made the decision Monday following a meeting with medical professionals and other legislators concerning the spread of the coronavirus. Medical professionals anticipate that rapid growth may put a strain on health care access and facilities.
“The public health crisis at hand has placed the legislature in unchartered waters,” said Cortez. “With every decision we make, we are balancing the health and welfare of our citizens, staff, and legislators with our constitutional responsibilities. At this time, we believe it is in the best interest of our state to temporarily adjourn the session.”
Legislators have been directed by Senate and House leadership to contact those stakeholders and citizens who have requested bills to update them on the status of the session. All involved are encouraged to work together via telephone and e-mail to finalize potential issues with legislation so that those issues can be addressed when the legislature convenes again.
“While the matters being considered at the legislative session are important, nothing is more important than the safety and welfare of each and every Louisiana citizen,” added Schexnayder. “The president and I have been in constant communication about what is best for the state and at this point, the best course of action is to adjourn temporarily and come back ready to work when the risk has diminished.”