BATON ROUGE, La. - Republican majorities in both chambers of the Louisiana Legislature voted Tuesday night to adjourn the annual general session in order to allow a special session Wednesday to try to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of bills that would set election districts that would all but guarantee GOP dominance in the congressional delegation for another 10 years.
Senators voted 26-12 along party lines to inform the House they planned to recess for more than three days. Later, the House voted 67-26 to pause its business until Monday.
Edwards says the findings of the latest U.S. Census indicate that African Americans should have the opportunity to elect two Black persons to Congress, instead of just one of the six seats. And Black residents live close enough together that two districts could be drawn, which is what the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 says should happen.
