March begins at 10 a.m. at Louisiana Boardwalk and heads to Festival Plaza
Pro-life advocates and supporters will join forces Saturday for the annual Louisiana Life March North in Shreveport-Bossier City.
The march from the Louisiana Boardwalk to Festival Plaza is 1.2 miles and starts at 10 a.m. Those who can't march can gather at Festival Plaza.
Participants will march from Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City across the Texas Street Bridge and end at Festival Plaza.
The Texas Street Bridge will be closed for several hours Saturday morning because of the event.
The event is sponsored by Louisiana Right to Life, in conjunction with the Northwest Louisiana Baptist Association, Louisiana Family Forum, Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops, United Pentecostal Church of Louisiana, Ark-La-Tex Crisis Pregnancy Center, and Heart of Hope Ministries.
Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson and State Rep. Katrina Jackson. Music will be provided by Word of God Church and Cypress Baptist Church.
The Counter March
While pro-life marchers will be taking a stand on Saturday, local women’s rights activists will march outside downtown Shreveport’s Festival Plaza from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event is sponsored by the National Organization for Women Shreveport-Bossier Chapter (Shreveport-Bossier NOW).