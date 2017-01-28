Here's a slideshow of Saturday morning's Louisiana Life March North in Shreveport-Bossier City as pro-life advocates and supporters joined forces.
The march from the Louisiana Boardwalk to Festival Plaza was 1.2 miles.
The event was sponsored by Louisiana Right to Life, in conjunction with the Northwest Louisiana Baptist Association, Louisiana Family Forum, Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops, United Pentecostal Church of Louisiana, Ark-La-Tex Crisis Pregnancy Center, and Heart of Hope Ministries.
Speakers included U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson and State Rep. Katrina Jackson. Music was provided by Word of God Church and Cypress Baptist Church.