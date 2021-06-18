COLUMBIA, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a boating accident that killed a 69-year-old man, the agency said Friday.
Agents who had been searching for two days found the body of Clifford Jewell, of Columbia, on Thursday in the Boeuf River in Caldwell Parish, a news release said.
Jewell’s wife called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, saying their boat had hit a submerged object, throwing Jewell into the water, the statement said. His body was found about 8 a.m. Thursday.
Jewell wasn’t wearing a life vest, the department said.
His body was turned over to Caldwell Parish authorities to determine an official cause of death.