SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States.
Just two milligrams can kill you.
One man said he is grateful to be alive after a possible fentanyl overdose.
Last spring, Lacy Buckner found her then-fiancé slumped on the kitchen floor of their West Monroe home.
"I Narcanned him and it did nothing so I had to call the paramedics," said Lacy Buckner. "He thought it was heroin, and it was fentanyl."
A fentanyl overdose nearly killed Brock Buckner. He doesn't recall what happened.
"What I will tell you is, I had got some drugs from the dealer, and they were in some little red bags, and I confused them, and one had the fentanyl, and the other didn't," said Brock Buckner.
The fast actions of Lacy Buckner, first responders along with Narcan saved him. Narcan is an opioid reversal medication.
"He was given two doses of Narcan, and then he woke up slowly but surely," said West Monroe Fire Department EMT Capt. Beau Ferguson. "He started to come out of it. His breathing got better which is the biggest thing we look for whenever they're in that state."
Brock Buckner spent eight days in the hospital. His wife says it's a miracle he survived. Now he's turned to his faith.
"He's doing great, but it was the scariest moment ever," said Lacy Buckner. "I've lost multiple people to fentanyl and heroin."
"Narcan, I advise everybody that's watching this, you know, keep Narcan in your vehicle and your home you know, you never know when you're going to run across somebody that needs it," said Brock Buckner.
While at Eagle Creek Recovery Center in Karnack, Texas, Brock Buckner said he's on the path to recovery, 12 years after what started a vicious cycle of addiction.
"I was actually stabbed, and I had nerve damage," said Brock Buckner. "They prescribed me pain medicine. Well, the doctor didn't tell me I would get hooked on it. I had no idea."
After doctors took him off Lortab, he turned to the streets for pain pills. Brock Buckner says with fentanyl out there street drugs are deadlier than ever.
"They're taking Xanax, Lortab, anything that you can think of that can be pressed, and they're pressing and with it and it's killing people," said Brock Buckner.
The New Orleans Field Office of the DEA confiscated more than 500,000 fentanyl pills last year. The DEA says drug traffickers mix fentanyl with powder and pills to addict people and attract repeat buyers.
The West Monroe Fire Department says fentanyl overdose calls come in waves.
"We'll have a week, two weeks where we don't have overdose calls at all and then it'll be wave where we have multiple a day for a week," said Lance Smithson, West Monroe Fire Department training chief and EMS program director.
"Locally, it's becoming an epidemic and it's been found in more and more drug raids," said Chris Fort, who handles marketing and development with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. "We do a crisis intervention training with the Shreveport Police Department and that's one of our focuses as well as letting the officers know that it is a misnomer thinking that fentanyl is not in our communities."
Cpl. Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department released the following statement: "...the only fentanyl issues I am aware of are on occasions we will send narcotics for testing, and they will test positive for trace amounts of fentanyl that has been in contact with the original narcotic ... such as methamphetamine that may have been in contact with fentanyl."
The Caddo Coroner's Office says 25 people died from opioid overdose in 2022. According to the state health department in 2021, the number of opioid deaths in Caddo stood at 18 and in 2020 six people died.
"So, who knows what your run of the mill crystal meth has in it now or your marijuana either," said Walter Abney, Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse prevention specialist. "Fentanyl doesn't only come in powder. It comes in liquid, and they can drop it on the marijuana. So, all of the marijuana won't have it, but it's in it. "
Ashley Cilluffo with Millie Mattered Louisiana is this year's chairperson for walks they're hosting around the state this year to bring awareness to the issue.
"I have another chairman who lost his son," said Cilluffo. "His weed was dipped in it. they're selling it and putting it in everything like a sweet tart in candy form."
It's a crisis that isn't slowing down.
To fight fentanyl, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse offers Narcan to save lives. You can also buy it at pharmacies.