BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana will transfer 602 people in prison at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola to other correctional facilities over the next three months in order to cope with a chronic staffing shortage.
Allen Correctional Center in Kinder will absorb the extra capacity by adding 602 beds. Prison officials expect it will be easier to hire staff at Allen, located northeast of Lake Charles, than it has been at Angola.
“It’s a better location than something like Angola. I think they have a little bit more of an area to pull from,” Thomas Bickham, who oversees prison finances for the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, told the Louisiana Illuminator.
With nearly 5,100 people incarcerated, Angola is one of the biggest maximum-security prisons in the country and the only maximum-security prison in Louisiana. Transferring 602 people from the facility would result in a nearly 12% drop of its current population.
