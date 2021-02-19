SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana National Guard has been dispatched to various locations in northwest Louisiana to help with needs ranging from supplying water to a hospital to pushing stalled 18-wheelers off the road.
The National Guard soldiers from the 165th Combat Service Sustainment Battalion stationed in Bossier City responded to a request from the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to supply water to the four hospitals in Bossier Parish.
Col. Gene Barattini, the BOHSEP deputy director and 43-year member of the National Guard, said this about the mission, “I am so proud of the La. Army Guard leadership who had staff at the Camp Minden warehouse make this urgent request happen so fast, effort of Guardsmen to be activated and drive to their assigned units in the most challenging conditions, then in manner of short order deploy into our community in such an effective way. ... It’s the Guard at it best!”
Willis-Knighton Health System added its appreciation to the National Guard for delivering water to its facilities.
"Thank you, Louisiana National Guard for being a WK Hometown Hero. #wkhometownhero," the hospital shared in a social media post.
Guardsmen with the 1083rd Transportation Company loaded pallets of water from the Camp Minden warehouse to distribute to those affected by the winter storms across the state.
Other soldiers worked with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at Mira Myrtis Road and Interstate 49 in north Caddo Parish to get big rigs back on the road.