BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana will need at least $2.5 billion in federal assistance to help its residents rebuild their homes after Hurricane Ida, Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote in a letter Monday urging Congress to swiftly approve disaster relief.
The Democratic governor traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to meet with lawmakers as deliberations heat up over a stopgap spending bill that includes $10 billion for Hurricane Ida recovery and another $14 billion for Hurricanes Laura and Delta, among other natural disasters.
Louisiana wouldn't receive all that money, but it could still get billions of dollars to help address its long-term recovery needs. That likely would include an effort similar to the Road Home program after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, or the Restore program following the 2016 floods.
Altogether, Edwards said Louisiana needs $3.4 billion to address "unmet" housing needs after getting battered by a string of natural disasters. That dollar figure would cover recovery expenses not covered by insurance companies or the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Edwards estimated that 8,000 homes were destroyed or sustained major damage from Hurricane Ida.
The spending bill could face a vote as early as Tuesday in the House. But it faces opposition from Senate Republicans, who say they will vote against the measure because it increases the debt limit, a ceiling on how much money the federal government can borrow.
Still, Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, said he will likely buck his party leadership and vote for the measure if "the disaster relief portion is acceptable." He added, "Because my people desperately need the help."
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, said Tuesday, "We cannot afford to allow the impact of nearly two years worth of natural disasters to not be addressed." Still, if the legislation is tied to the debt limit, Cassidy said he doesn't think it will receive the 60-votes necessary to make it through the Senate.
“I am committed to disaster assistance. They give my all these variations, it includes this, it includes that, it include this or that, I say just show me the bill and I will tell you how I am going to vote. But I am committed to voting for disaster relief. We got to get relief to folks back home,” Cassidy said.
Edwards also sought funding for state and local governments, who owe roughly $130 million following last year's storms and another $226 million after Hurricane Ida to cover the non-federal share of FEMA grants.
Preliminary estimates peg crop and timber loss from Hurricane Ida at more than $200 million, and damage to the commercial fishing industry at $480 million, Edwards said.