BATON ROUGE, La. - The recent rise in new coronavirus cases is being felt in Louisiana's nursing homes, which have reported a sharp increase in COVID-related deaths in the last three weeks, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Nursing homes in Louisiana reported 19 COVID deaths since June 29, according to information published by LDH Wednesday. By comparison, the state reported only seven COVID-related nursing home deaths in June.
The increase follows a rise in COVID infections around Louisiana, where 48 of 64 parishes have what LDH calls "high" levels of coronavirus infections. All but one of the remaining parishes have "medium" levels and trends are upward in almost every parish.
