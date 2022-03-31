SHREVEPORT, La- President Biden's oil and gas plan received mixed reactions, especially in Louisiana's oil and gas community.
KTBS spoke with Mike Moncla, President of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, to get his reaction to the new plan. He says the Biden administration has spent over a year discouraging investment in oil companies. Now, he says, its coming back to haunt the President.
"I think that's something he's trying to do to save face with the American public. His policies are a large part of why we have had high oil prices and gasoline prices."
Moncla also says ramping up production is not as easy as the President makes it sound.
"Now, to get those rigs back out to work takes investment dollars. Well, if you have banks that won't give you investment dollars to put capitol back into your equipment, then you can't go back out there."
KTBS asked Moncla what he thinks of President Biden's argument, that oil companies are partially to blame for high prices for not making use of nine-thousand oil leases.
"It's a fact, but they're only giving you half of the math. 2,200 of those 9,000 are under litigation between environmental groups and oil companies. The facts will show you that 76% of the leases are being currenlty operated on and that is an absolute record for our country."
As long as gas prices stay high, this issue is not going away anytime soon. Only time will tell if the new plan will make an impact on gas prices.