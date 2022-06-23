BP platform in Gulf

BP's Na Kika platform in the Gulf of Mexico, about 140 miles south of New Orleans. Though President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. would ban oil imports from Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine, the decision should have little effect on Louisiana producers’ near-term drilling choices or the price of oil in the long term as the conflict drags on, an LSU energy expert said Tuesday. (Photo submitted by BP via The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association joined 26 other industry trade groups on Thursday in signing a letter that urges President Joe Biden to visit United States energy sites ahead of a planned trip to Saudi Arabia in July.

In addition to LMOGA, the letter is signed by organizations from Alaska to Texas, as well as the American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas industry’s biggest lobbying organization.

The letter wished Biden well on his voyage to Saudi Arabia, but it implored him to visit oil fields like the Gulf of Mexico, the Permian Basin or Kern County, California, before he makes the trek overseas.

It also suggested he visits U.S. refineries and the Colonial Pipeline, a 5,500-mile fuel artery that stretches from Texas to New Jersey, to see the American energy industry up close.

Read more on the letter to Biden from our news partner The Advocate.

Report a typo on this article
2
0
0
0
0