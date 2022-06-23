BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association joined 26 other industry trade groups on Thursday in signing a letter that urges President Joe Biden to visit United States energy sites ahead of a planned trip to Saudi Arabia in July.
In addition to LMOGA, the letter is signed by organizations from Alaska to Texas, as well as the American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas industry’s biggest lobbying organization.
The letter wished Biden well on his voyage to Saudi Arabia, but it implored him to visit oil fields like the Gulf of Mexico, the Permian Basin or Kern County, California, before he makes the trek overseas.
It also suggested he visits U.S. refineries and the Colonial Pipeline, a 5,500-mile fuel artery that stretches from Texas to New Jersey, to see the American energy industry up close.
