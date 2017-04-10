NEW ORLEANS (AP) - More than a thousand people turned out for a classical music concert in New Orleans surrounded by literally a lake full of water.
The Times-Picayune reports that shrimp boat pass behind the strings on a barge as New Orleans Airlift and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra perform Yotam Haber's "New Water Music" on Saturday event on Lake Ponchartrain.
Haber took the stage wearing a flowing cape held aloft by two assistants dressed as mer-people, as he climbed onto an iron platform bedecked with garlands of seashells and beads. Haber is the University of New Orleans assistant professor of music.
This version of Haber's work is so complex that it required work with the Coast Guard and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.