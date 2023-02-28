BATON ROUGE, La. - In a longshot move, a state panel that advises Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to recommend an $80 million hike in state aid for public schools after Gov. John Bel Edwards recommended a standstill budget for classrooms.
The task force also requested a $2,000 pay raise for teachers -- the same as Edwards -- but shelved a plan by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley that would allow local schools officials to target part of any pay raise for high-achieving teachers, those in troubled schools and those who meet other qualifications.
Brumley proposed a $3,000 teacher pay boost, with $1,000 left to districts to allocate on a targeted basis.
"I think it is a market responsive way to support some of these staffing needs in our schools," he said, a move that marks a sharp break with the governor's support for across-the-board raises.
But Brumley's push failed to gain traction, and Edwards' representative on the panel, former superintendent Richard Hartley, criticized both Brumley's "differential" pay plan and the call for state school aid to rise by $80 million for the 2023-24 school year.
