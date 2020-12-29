BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has entered into a new COVID testing partnership with Walgreens that will allow up to 19 additional sites across the state.
This appointment-only testing will increase statewide testing to more than double the available 7-days-a-week testing locations.
Officials say this will also reduce costs to the state by removing the need for staffing, equipment and other overhead costs.
Louisiana residents can already book appointments online. A personal ID and insurance information, if applicable, are required upon arrival.
The testing is free of charge. Even if insurance does not cover the costs, the patient will not be billed, according to LDH.
Results are available within 72 hours of taking the test. Those with negative results will receive an email and for positive results, patients will receive an email and a phone call.
The Walgreen testing sites in northwest Louisiana are located at:
2107 Arline Drive in Bossier City
280 San Antonio Ave. in Many
300 Keyser Ave. in Natchitoches and
625 Homer Road in Minden.