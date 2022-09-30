BATON ROUGE, La. - The state is launching two initiatives aimed at making schools safer: free apps for students to report criminal activity or mental health issues and a $21 million push to limit entry into buildings.
The state Department of Education is partnering with Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans and others to offer apps to middle and high school students statewide so they can anonymously report crimes or mental health issues.
The effort is an expansion of a longtime partnership among the governor's office, Louisiana State Police and Crimestoppers.
The device is called the Safe Schools Louisiana Anonymous Reporting App.
Tips are monitored by State Police.
