BATON ROUGE, La. - Officials plan to temporarily move about 25 teenagers from the Bridge City Center for Youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola — a move that shows the dire situation inside Louisiana’s youth lockups and that drew condemnation from former corrections officials, advocates and parents.
When they arrive at Angola, youths from the troubled New Orleans-area facility will be housed inside an old building that once held the infamous prison's death row.
The building near the entrance to the sprawling penal colony, the largest maximum-security prison in the country and a former slave plantation, has also seen use as a reception center over the years. Recently, it housed adult female inmates relocated after the state women's prison was damaged in the 2016 flood.
It contains one-and two-person cells and a dormitory area, and part of the building was previously used to hold men sentenced to die, said a corrections official familiar with the facility.
Questions over the plan abound: Where will the youths be taken when they are sick? Where will they eat their meals and get exercise? Who will clean the buildings?
