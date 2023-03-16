BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid nationwide school violence, Louisiana is preparing to spend $21 million to make public schools more secure by limiting campus access to a single point.
"We intend to use onetime funds to harden the perimeters of our schools," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said.
"These funds will support this foundational element of school safety."
The deadline for districts to apply is April 3 and the aim is to get the money to local educators by summer.
The push was announced last September, four months after 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Parents and others questioned what the state was doing to ensure that public school students here stay safe.
