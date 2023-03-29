Baton Rouge, La.– The Louisiana Public Service Commission wants to know how many customers in the state had their electricity or water shut off. Commissioner Davante Lewis called on all utility companies to provide information on customer disconnections. He is seeking information for 2020 and 2021 broken down by month, customer type, and average duration of
suspension.
Commissioner Lewis' letter also asks each electric, water, and gas utility to provide details of their customer payment plan options and any other information pertinent to customer disconnections.
Last year, utilities cut off power to an estimated 4.2 million American households, according to a report released by the Center for Biological Diversity, the Energy and Policy Institute, and BailoutWatch.