SHREVEPORT, La. - February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. With dental health having an effect on appearance, general well-being and even earnings, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017's States with the Best & Worst Dental Health.
In order to determine which places boast the best set of teeth in the U.S., WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from “share of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year” to “dental treatment costs” to “share of adults with low life satisfaction due to oral condition.”
Dental Health in Louisiana (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 43rd – % Of Adults Who Visited a Dentist in the Past Year
- 50th – Dentists per Capita
- 43rd – % of Adults with Poor or Fair Oral Condition
- 20th – % of Adults Who Experienced Pain in the Past Year Due to Their Oral Condition
- 49th – % of Adults with Low Life Satisfaction Due to Their Oral Condition
- 46th – Reduced Dentist Visits Due to Costs
- 44th – Share of Elderly Population with No Natural Teeth
A local Shreveport dentist is offering free dental services to help low to no income families. Divine Dentistry will host its 7th Annual Free Emergency Dental Days on Friday, February 24, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Free services include a general routine cleaning OR simple extraction OR filling of one (1) tooth. Individuals should bring a current photo state or federal identification, a list of all medications, and those with insurance should have an accompanying insurance card.
The services are issued on a first come first served basis. For more information contact DIVINE DENTISTRY, LLC at 318-686-2015 or divinedentistry1@att.net. The office is located at 7101 Pines Road Shreveport, LA 71129-3403.