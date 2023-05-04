SHREVEPORT, La. - Underfunded and overflowing. That's how many describe the situation for domestic violence shelters in Louisiana.
Wednesday, the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence took to the state Capitol, making sure lawmakers heard what they had to say about what they call a major issue. Louisiana ranked second in 2017 and fifth in 2018 for the number of women killed by men. More than half of those victims were killed by an intimate partner.
“Our domestic violence homicide rate is currently almost twice the national average, so it is definitely an issue we face frequently in Louisiana and it affects far too many Louisiana families,” said Mariah Wineski with the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
According to an audit done by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor in December 2021, Louisiana faces multiple issues when it comes to helping domestic violence victims -- including gaps in service, insufficient funding, lack of oversight for intervention programs, and more.
“Louisiana however, does not provide any state funding - any state general funding - for domestic violence services, so we are certainly behind many other states and I think that is reflected in our very high domestic violence homicide rates," said Wineski.
Now nearly two years later, advocates are still fighting for adequate funding.
"Despite the well documented need, our state has not yet put funding toward this purpose in order to address the obvious need and the finding from the Legislative Auditor," said Wineski.
They say the state doesn’t allocate any money in the state budget for domestic violence shelters. The organizations rely on federal funding and local donations which fluctuate. Now they’re asking lawmakers to put $15 million from the budget towards these shelters.
That audit also showed from 2015 to 2020 there were an average of more than 2,600 unmet requests for domestic violence shelter beds each year.