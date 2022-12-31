BATON ROUGE, La. - After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon put the fate of thousands of Louisiana homeowners in the hands of little-known Safepoint Insurance Co.
The Florida-based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later, Safepoint assumed 24,000 more.
“Policyholders can start the new year knowing that their homes are protected by a viable insurance company,” Donelon said at the time, congratulating himself for finding a “proper landing spot” for the abandoned customers of State National Fire, Access Home and Americas Insurance.
But Safepoint’s eagerness concealed another fact not mentioned in the press releases: Its finances were shaky, and they had been getting worse for years.
Five months before Safepoint extended the first lifeline to Louisiana, in June 2021, its rating from A.M. Best – the leading rating agency for insurers – dropped so low that it could no longer insure homes with federally backed mortgages.
But Safepoint was easily able to sidestep the bad review. Instead, Safepoint simply withdrew the negative grade, meaning A.M. Best no longer rates the company. The firm continued its expansion into Louisiana bearing an “A” rating from Demotech, another rating company.
This month, Safepoint asked the state for permission to underwrite another 19,800 of Louisiana Citizens’ policies.
Even as other insurers fold or flee the state, Safepoint is doubling down. The company’s strategy is a familiar one in Louisiana, where insurers have often used Citizens’ policies to prop up their business before they eventually flopped.
Read more on the insurance business in Louisiana from our news partner The Advocate.