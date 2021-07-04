BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Special School District, which includes the state-run schools for the deaf and visually impaired, will be reorganized under a bill unanimously backed by lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
