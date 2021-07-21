NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana health officials reported 5,388 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and said it's the third-highest daily count since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. Hospitalizations for the disease rose to 844 statewide, up more than 600 since June 19.
Louisiana reports 3rd-highest daily COVID-19 count
- By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
