SHREVEPORT, La. - For the first time in a long time you can enjoy a good meal at a restaurant, just not inside.
Friday, several guidelines were relaxed for the state of Louisiana. For example, restaurants can now allow people to eat outside.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning is tasked with sharing the new guidelines and said restaurant owners are excited about the rule changes.
Several people in Shreveport enjoyed the new norm Friday. Tables were separated by 10 feet, people gathered in small groups, but customers weren't waited on.
Friday, churches were given relaxed guidelines too. The fire marshal said outside services are allowed, tents can be used but they have to be open on all sides. And people should only sit with their family members 6 feet apart from others.
Browning said his office is already looking ahead to when the state enters Phase 1 of the federal guidelines.
Next week, a link will be provided to businesses. All state agencies will be able to post their guidelines there in one place. Owners would be required to register their business.
"When they register it allows us to communicate with them real time when it's time to open, it allows us to push additional information to them as the phases change. It gives great situational awareness and in that, they'll be given a placard they can put on their door with a special QR code to their business to when we come by, and do compliance checks, we can communicate back with them electronically," said Browning.
The governor is expected to make an announcement about the website next week.
You can read the restaurant guidelines by clicking here.
Shreveport restaurant owners can click here for more help.