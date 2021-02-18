BOSSIER CITY, La. --With the mercury inching up above the freezing mark briefly Thursday afternoon for the first time this week, Louisiana Department of Transportation crews hit the ice -- especially along Interstate 20 through Shreveport-Bossier.
DOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan says de-icing with salt is not effective when the temperatures get extremely cold. That's why crews had to wait until Thursday afternoon to resume those efforts. But the conditions are difficult.
"Even our crews are having trouble getting to locations because it's so bad out there," Buchanan says. "If you're slipping and sliding on the road, we are, too."
Buchanan says Thursday's high temperature of 33 only gave DOTD a short window. And she says there may not be much time time to work Friday after another night of possible record cold.
Buchanan says they'll go full scale on de-icing efforts as soon as Mother Nature allows. In addition to I-20 through the metro area, Buchanan says its detour routes are also a priority.