BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's composite score on a test of college readiness called the ACT fell for the fifth consecutive year, officials said Wednesday morning.
The score is 18.1 for the Class of 2022, down from 18.4 last year.
The top score is 36.
The results mean that Louisiana students fared better than those in only four other states: Alabama, Mississippi, Nevada and Oklahoma.
However, Louisiana is also one of six states that require all high schools seniors to tackle the exam.
Students here did best in reading and worst in math.
The composite average for reading is 18.6; math, 17.4; English, 17.6 and science, 18.3
The national average ACT composite score is 19.8, down from 20.3 last year and the first time since 1991 that the score was below 20.0, according to the Iowa City, Iowa firm that administers the test.
