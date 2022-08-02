BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is trying to get state leaders to identify available funds for a revived incentive program aimed at luring insurers into Louisiana’s troubled market.
The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was created in 2006 following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, when larger insurers packed up and left the market in droves. State lawmakers earlier this year resuscitated the program as insurers have gone belly up following massive losses from hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida in the last two years. In the past year, seven insurance companies doing business in the state have been declared insolvent.
Donelon said Monday he has reached out to arrange a meeting with Gov. John Bel Edwards, as well as Rep. Mike Huval and Sen. Kirk Talbot, chairmen of the insurance committees in their respective chambers. Donelon indicated he wants House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez to attend as well.
Donelon declined to commit to a specific total he’d ask for, though he said the state offered $100 million through the incentive program in 2006, funded by surplus dollars from higher tax collections and federal cash infusions.
