SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Louisiana School-Based Health Alliance Conference is underway in Shreveport.
It's being held at Sam's Town Casino until Tuesday. The mission of the alliance is to keep students healthy and reduce the amount of time they miss class.
Caddo Parish is home to eight David Raines Community Health Centers. Students are seen for all sorts of illnesses like asthma or toothaches.
"Not only do we make sure they are well, but we also want to provide health education to the students, so our goal is to not just take care of them at the moment, but we want to prepare them so that they are better able to care for themselves throughout their lives they become healthy adults not just healthy children," said Yolanda Green, registered nurse and assistant regional clinic manager for the David Raines Community Health Centers.
Another health center is scheduled to open in Caddo Parish this Fall at Turner Elementary and Middle School.