BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley got a positive job review Wednesday from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Thomas Roque, a BESE member who lives in Alexandria, made the announcement after the board held a closed-door session to review Brumley's job performance.
Details of the evaluation were not immediately available.
BESE generally defers to the superintendent because it is a personnel matter.
The superintendent is paid $285,000 per year and is entitled to a 3% pay raise -- $8,550 -- upon getting a positive job review.
Brumley said he told BESE President Sandy Holloway last weekend that he would forego the raise even if he got positive marks from the 11-member board.
The executive session took place just outside the BESE meeting room while dozens of face mask critics loudly denounced a directive that they put on masks to comply with Gov. John Bel Edwards' order, which is aimed at stemming the rise in COVID-19 cases.
BESE later abruptly adjourned its meeting because spectators refused to comply with the mask mandate.
The gathering was supposed to include a public hearing and a discussion on whether Edwards or BESE has the final say on face masks mandates in public schools.
Brumley, who has held the job for 14 months, took the post in the early stages of the pandemic and has spent months grappling with issues sparked by the virus.
Louisiana finished the 2020-21 school year with about 75% of students attending in-person classes, one of the highest rates in the nation.