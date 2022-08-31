BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is telling local school leaders they are under no obligation to implement a proposal by the Biden administration that would expand access for transgender students to girls sports teams and bathrooms.
Brumley spelled out his stance in a message sent Tuesday to local school leaders, school board members and the state athletics' association.
"I have received questions from school systems," he said Wednesday.
The Biden administration has proposed a major expansion of Title IX, which federal officials say would strengthen protections for LGBTQ students.
Brumley said he has gotten questions about the controversial changes, especially after the U. S. Department of Education and U. S. Department of Agriculture "prematurely" issued guidelines that dovetailed with President Joseph Biden's executive order, which is in the public comment phase.
