BATON ROUGE, La. - Early voting has concluded across the state of Louisiana, and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced record-breaking turnout numbers.
The early voting tally was 964,181, compared to 531,462 in the 2016 Presidential election.
"A pandemic or two hurricanes did not prevent nearly one million Louisianians from exercising their right to vote during early voting,” Ardoin said. “Louisiana voters are energized and eager to make their voices heard in critical elections from the presidency down to local races. It is my strong desire to see 2020 set the record for Louisiana’s highest turnout.”
According to state information, Louisiana has 3,054,334 registered voters.
Here is a breakdown of the Northwest Louisiana parishes for both in-person and mail-in votes turned in.
- Bienville -- 2,846 votes cast or ballots returned in the early voting period in 2020 compared to 1,567 in 2016.
- Bossier -- 27,662 compared to 12,077
- Caddo -- 28,556 compared to 16,278
- Claiborne -- 3,675 compared to 2,475
- DeSoto -- 8,506 compared to 3,882
- Lincoln -- 8,971 compared to 5,852
- Natchitoches -- 7,074 compared to 5,451
- Red River -- 1,897 compared to 1,512
- Sabine -- 3,792 compared to 2,539
- Webster -- 8,479 compared to 5,667
Every Louisiana parish saw an increase in votes during early voting.