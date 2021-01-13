BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana saw its fifth annual drop in health insurance enrollment through the individual marketplace set up through President Barack Obama's federal health overhaul law.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- City councilman in Louisiana arrested for election fraud
- Winter storm power outages drop to just over 6K
- Recently retired Caddo school principal dies of COVID-19
- 2 school districts, 2 college make early call to cancel classes or go virtual Monday
- ArkLaTex braces for snowfall
- Schools opt for virtual learning over traditional snow day
- La. IDs more than 100K fraudulent unemployment benefits claims
- Fatal crash after caller reports reckless driving to sheriff's department
- Coroner identifies victim in fiery crash; no charges filed
- Road closures complete, road preparations ongoing for snowy night in Bossier City
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.