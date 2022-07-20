BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana highway fatalities shot up 17% last year, the biggest single-year increase since the state started keeping records in the 1960s, officials said Wednesday.
A total of 971 people died on highway accidents in 2021, up from 828 the previous year.
"This isn't rocket science," said Gov. John Bel Edwards in making the announcement.
"These accidents, these fatalities, these injuries can be prevented by slowing down, by not being impaired, by not being distracted," Edwards told reporters.
