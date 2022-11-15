BATON ROUGE, La. - While major challenges remain, Louisiana's overall ranking of 42nd on the nation's report card is the highest since 2003, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told district superintendents Monday.
Scores for students here fell in three of four grades but showed gains among fourth-grade readers, according to results released last month on the National Assessment of Education Progress.
The state moved up from 46th in the national rankings in part because the wholesale drop experienced across the country was not as drastic in Louisiana.
Brumley said the state needs to rise because student achievement here got better, not because other states did worse.
"It has to be because our academic outcomes improved," he said.
Brumley made his comments to the Superintendents' Advisory Council, which includes about two dozen superintendents from across the state.
Read more on the state's school from our news partner The Advocate.