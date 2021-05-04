BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted to make it illegal for employers to discriminate against someone because of their hairstyle, a measure striking at tactics that have targeted Black people who wear their hair naturally.
Louisiana Senate agrees to ban discrimination on hairstyles
