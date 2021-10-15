BATON ROUGE, La. - Staffers soon will be seeing an 8% pay raise after the Senate Executive Committee approved Friday a pay bump.
“We have a tremendous amount of employees here,” said state Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, as the panel that oversees the upper chamber’s administration came out of a closed-door session.
“All of our employees are really valuable to us. We feel that each employee should be rewarded and we’re going to give the president some discretion on this, somewhat, but we are going to give an 8% pay raise to our staff members. It is long overdue. It’s well deserved,” Mills said.
The state Senate has about 110 employees listed in its phone book. They draft bills, handle documents, do research as lawyers, budget analysts and other professions. The Senate has a total annual budget of $21.7 million.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said they’re applying the pay raise to the security personnel and sergeant at arms who work part-time and are paid on a per diem basis. Security personnel would be paid about $12 per day more and sergeant at arms, who work during the session, would receive $10 per day more. Full-timers on security and sergeant at arms staffs would get the 8% bump, Cortez said.
Mills asked Cortez, who as president can enact the pay raise with the stroke his pen, to make the pay raises effective as quickly as possible.
Mills said that senators also discussed behind closed doors the need for further analysis on how and when staffers should retire. And the Senate is looking for “commonality” with the House on pay schedules, staff organization and workplace issues in order that the two chambers operate similarly. Senate will soon contract with consultants to analyze the workplace and procedures.
“Working to make sure we’re all on the same page as far as salaries and as far as kind of where the path of success can be,” Mills said.