WASHINGTON – For the fourth time in as many years, legislation to let local news outlets charge Facebook and other tech titans for republished news content has been filed in the U.S. Senate.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and the daughter of a newspaperman, said she has again filed the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. That legislation faltered last year under the weight of opposition from social media platforms and small publishers.
Louisiana senators Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, and John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, are among a dozen or so senators from both parties to sign on as co-sponsors of the legislation.
Cassidy and Kennedy stressed that the bill would protect small publications that express conservative viewpoints “from being discriminated against by digital platforms.” It would allow those publications to file lawsuits against big social media firms for allegations of retaliation and content moderation.
The bill primarily would allow many newspapers, radio and television stations to collectively negotiate prices for their local news content from the massive social media companies.
