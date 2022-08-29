NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana’s insular medical marijuana industry – which is seeing a flood of new customers and a spike in sales this year after smokable flower became legal – is set to expand further.
Earlier this month, the state Pharmacy Board notified seven of the nine legal marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana that they were eligible to open a “satellite” location.
Several other pharmacy owners are on the hunt for new locations, and say they have plans to open their satellite shops in the coming months.
The expansion comes as the legal marijuana business is growing its customer base. The number of patients in the program was up more than 186% in the second quarter compared to the year before. And the number of prescriptions doled out rose by a whopping 430%. The figures indicate the state’s nine pharmacies are doing millions of dollars in sales each quarter.
Read more on the expanding medical marijuana business from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.