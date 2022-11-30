BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% in October, once again setting a record low as the state added 10,000 jobs month-to-month.
According to preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate dropped from 3.5% in September, which had previously been tied as the record low. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
The number of unemployed people in the state also set a record low in October, coming in at 63,803. That’s down from 73,778 in September.
There were nearly 2.03 million people working in Louisiana in October, up from almost 2.02 million in September. That’s the highest number of employed people in the state since April 2018, the workforce commission said.
