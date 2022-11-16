BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana should gain back 3,500 upstream oil and gas jobs by mid-2023, but natural gas prices along the Gulf Coast could remain elevated as long as demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas stays high, according to an LSU report released Wednesday.
The state lost 8,700 jobs in the upstream oil and gas sector when demand for fossil fuels fell because of COVID-19, according to the 2023 Gulf Coast Energy Outlook from LSU’s Center for Energy Studies. Louisiana has regained about 2,500 of those jobs as pandemic pressures have eased.
Texas, meanwhile, lost 83,000 jobs in that sector but should gain 12,200 upstream jobs by the second quarter of 2023.
"It is important to note that although employment is expected to increase over the forecast horizon, these model results are not anticipating employment in either state to reach pre-COVID levels over the forecast horizon," the report said.
Crude oil prices, which have hovered around the $80 to $90 per barrel range the last month, should stay closer to $80 per barrel in 2023 as futures prices continue to fall, according to the report.
