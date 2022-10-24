BATON ROUGE, La. - Scores for Louisiana students fell in three of four grades on the nation’s report card but showed gains among fourth-grade readers amid a state push to improve dismal literacy rates, officials said Sunday.
The declines took place in fourth-grade math, eighth-grade math and eighth-grade reading.
However, Louisiana fourth-graders improved, and the state was one of just two states that showed higher scores in reading.
"I think we have to celebrate the fact that with the literacy crisis in this state we have the largest growth in the country for fourth-grade reading," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said.
The exams are formally known as the National Assessment of Education Progress, or NAEP.
However, the results have been known as the nation's report card since they began in 1990.
