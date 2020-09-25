LASALLE PARISH, La- State Police say they are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred Thursday night in LaSalle Parish.
Troopers say their Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office responded to the shooting around 10:00 pm in the Whitehall community on September 24. The shooting involved a LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Deputy.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the LPSO had secured a domestic violence warrant for the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jessie A. Hudnall of Whitehall.
Troopers say that when deputies attempted to serve the warrant Hudnall fled to a residence and barricaded himself inside.
During the incident, Hudnall and deputies reportedly exchanged gunfire and Hudnall was struck.
He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
State Police say that one LPSO deputy sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Troopers say that no further information is available at this time.