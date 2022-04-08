BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid pressure from state lawmakers, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis put his second-in-command, Lt. Col. Doug Cain, on paid leave while the agency continues to investigate the wiping of his work cell phone.
Davis, who took over the beleaguered agency in 2020 after a string of scandals at State Police, had ordered an internal probe into the sanitizing of Cain’s cell phone around the same time lawmakers convened a new panel to review the death of Ronald Greene at the hands of state troopers, this year. That case, and how State Police brass handled it, has drawn increasing scrutiny since Greene's death in 2019 as more videos and information has come to light.
The decision comes a day after that legislative panel grilled Davis on a host of issues -- including why Cain was still going to work amid the internal probe. Several lawmakers have said they think Cain should be on leave while the investigation plays out.
Davis's announcement suggests he decided to sideline Cain based on those concerns, rather than some new information gleaned during the probe.
“The decision to place him on leave was made in the best interest of the department to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation,” Davis said. “I am confident the investigation will be conducted in a fair and unbiased manner leaving no concerns of its findings.”
Cain has denied wrongdoing in the case, and declined to answer questions about the phone wiping when he came before the legislative panel recently, citing the pending internal investigation.
