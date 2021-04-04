LAFOURCE PARISH, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 4-year-old child last seen on Saturday, April 3, 2021, on Highway 1 in Raceland, LA. The child was last seen with his father, Luke Brown, and is believed to be in danger.
Elyk Brown is a 4-year-old with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and blue sneakers that light up.
Luke Brown, 39, is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 5’11” and weighs 175 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2008 black Cadillac with a Louisiana license plate that reads 653EGC.
If you know where they might be, contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-532-4200 or call 911.