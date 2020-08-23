Update at 9:03 p.m. Diamond Robertson has been found. The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office is handling any investigation into this matter
COUSHATTA, La- The Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Missing Child Advisory for 14-year-old Diamond Robertson of Coushatta.
The family last saw Robertson Sunday morning around 9 A.M.
Robertson is a black female with medium length brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 6 inches tall, and weighs around 220 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, navy blue shorts, and white Fila tennis shoes.
Roberston was also last seen with her dog, a Jack Russell Terrier. Police think she might be traveling towards Campti, Louisiana.
Anyone with information on Diamond Robertson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Red River Sheriff's Office and Detective Lt. David Hensley at 318-932-4221.